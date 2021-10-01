Nicholls vaccination compliance deadline quickly approaching

In an email to the Nicholls community today, Dr. Jay Clune reminded students of the quickly approaching deadline of October 25, 2021 to have received at least your first Covid-19 vaccine. Students will not be allowed to register for the Spring semester without at least one shot, as the COVID-19 vaccine is now on the schedule of required immunizations for all college students at Louisiana’s four-year public institutions.

Only 56 percent of students have received at least their first vaccine.

The email also offers a link where students can fill out a written request to be exempt from receiving the vaccine. Students that fill out the form also sign with the understanding that they may be excluded from campus and from classes in the event of an outbreak of Covid-19.

The full email can be viewed here:

Students already vaccinated in Louisiana against COVID-19 do not need to provide proof of vaccination, as the information is stored in a statewide database (LINKS – Immunization Information System) as part of your permanent immunization record. However, students vaccinated within 2 weeks of the October 25 deadline should also upload proof of COVID-19 vaccination to the UHS patient portal to ensure we have you on record.

If you still wish to provide a written dissent, or you have a medical contraindication for the vaccine, you must fill out this form.

The Louisiana National Guard is offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday in the Leaders Suite behind the Student Union.

Newly vaccinated students, faculty and staff are eligible for a $100 gift card through the Louisiana Department of Health. Visit Shotfor100.com for details. There are also weekly drawings in the Nicholls Shot at Normal to award prizes to students who have protected themselves and the community by getting the vaccine. Visit www.nicholls.edu/covid-19/ to enter today.

Again, I urge you to do this as soon as possible. Mask up, get vaccinated and Geaux Colonels.