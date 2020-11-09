Nicholls Veterans to hold virtual Veterans Day ceremony

Nicholls State University Veterans will hold a virtual Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

A panel consisting of Gilberto Burbante, Brenner Ledet, Amy Delatte, Dustin Duhon, Brea Dominique, Nilo Johnson, Matthew Cheramie and Roy Bauer will discuss the importance of serving in the United States Armed Forces and how it made them better people.

“This program will be unlike any we have ever had,” said Burbante, coordinator of Veterans Services. “Nicholls Veterans have established a panel of post-9/11 veterans. We will discuss why we joined, how our military service influenced our life, what that sacrifice has meant to us and will share some of our own ‘war stories.’ We want to let the viewers into our exclusive veterans’ club, which is usually foreign to outsiders.”

Burbante, Ledet, Delatte, Dominique, Johnson and Cheramie served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Duhon and Bauer served in the U.S. Navy.

Burbante, coordinator of Veterans Services, said they moved the event online to mitigate risk and protect older veterans.

“For years a huge number of attendees at our program have been the older breed of warriors, and for us paying proper respect also means ensuring we are doing our part to keep them safe,” he said. “This format will remove the risk but still provide an outstanding program that will honor our brave men and women.”

Nicholls Veterans will livestream the panel from the Bob Blazer Television Studio in Talbot Hall. To watch the panel, visit facebook.com/knsutv.

Nicholls has earned the “Governor’s Military and Veteran Friendly Campus” designation and has consistently been named a “Military Friendly School” by G.I. Jobs magazine.

For more information about the events or Nicholls Veteran Services, contact Burbante at 448-4208 orgilberto.burbante@nicholls.edu.