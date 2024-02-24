Nicholls Volleyball Announces New Assistant Coach

Nicholls State University head volleyball coach Jonea Rima announced Isabel Almendarez as her new assistant coach for the indoor and beach program.

Almendarez joins the staff after spending one season as the head coach for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. At USAO she went 10-14 overall and had three NAIA Scholar Student-Athletes.

The Fort Worth, Texas native, began her coaching career as the head coach at Dallas College Cedar Valley from 2015-2023. She built the program from the ground up and eventually finished as the 2022 Southwest District Conference Runners-Up. For the Suns, she coached 11 NJCAA All-Americans, two conference MVPs, one conference Setter of the Year, and multiple All-Region and All-Conference selections.

Almendarez also has experience as a student-athlete. She played on two NJCAA National Championship teams for Brookhaven College where she earned an associate degree (2008-09). She then went on to continue her career and earn a Bachelor of Science Liberal Studies degree from Texas Wesleyan. Almendarez also earned a Master of Science degree from the TMATE program in Secondary Education and Curriculum from Tarleton State University.

Coach Rima gave her thoughts on the addition to the program.

“We are so fortunate to have Coach Almendarez join our Colonel Family,” Rima said. “She brings a wealth of experience and expertise in Indoor/Beach Volleyball, and I am excited for our future with Nicholls Volleyball.”