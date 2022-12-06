Nicholls State University head volleyball coach Kallie Noble has stepped down from her position, athletics director Jonathan Terrell announced Monday.

“I truly appreciate the efforts put forth by Coach Kallie in not only leading our indoor volleyball team, but also for helping get our beach program up and running,” Terrell said. “We’re thankful for Kallie’s service throughout her four years and wish her all the best.”

Noble became head coach of the indoor volleyball program in 2019 and went on to compile a 31-67 overall record in four seasons with a 14-46 mark in the Southland Conference. She led Nicholls to a pair of 11-win seasons, highlighted by the 2021 campaign where the Colonels recorded their first Southland Tournament victory since 2009.

The Nicholls beach volleyball team started competition in the spring of 2019, but the next season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colonels did not compete in ’21 before returning to a full schedule this past spring.

Noble was the 11th head coach in the indoor program’s history.

Assistant coach Josh Comer will serve as interim, including overseeing the beach squad this spring.

Nicholls will begin a national search immediately for a new head coach.