Nicholls Volunteers Remove over 1,000 Pounds of Trash at 2023 International Coastal Cleanup

THIBODAUX, La. – As a part of the Ocean Conservancy’s 2023 International Coastal Cleanup, Nicholls Department of Biological Sciences partnered with LDWF and BTNEP to host a cleanup at Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Sept. 16. About 1,046 pounds of trash and debris were removed from just 2 miles of Elmer’s Island by 109 volunteers. This event was part of the ICC’s 38-year global effort to remove trash and debris from coastlines, working with millions of volunteers worldwide.

“The International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) is a global volunteer event that annually removes millions of pounds of trash and debris from waterways, making beaches safer for humans and wildlife. Due to the massive scale, volunteer efforts are needed to tackle the global problem of marine debris. We are happy to annually participate in the ICC to help clean Elmer’s Island with our numerous volunteers and local partners at BTNEP and LDWF,” said Dr. Ferrara, distinguished service professor and Jerry Ledet endowed professor of environmental biology.

Some of the top 10 items removed during the cleanup were plastic bottle caps, beverage bottles, utensils and bags; fishing lines, nets, traps, or rope; food wrappers; foam cups and plates; and other waste like metal, paper, plastic, etc.

Each of this year’s volunteers play an integral part in the long-term legacy of Nicholls as Louisiana’s Coastal University . Given its unique circumstances and physical location, Nicholls has a unique opportunity to serve the state as an epicenter for coastal and estuarine efforts through research, education and outreach. For more information on Nicholls’ commitment to the coast, please click here .

The 2024 International Coastal Cleanup is set to take place on Sept. 21, 2024, at Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge.

Nicholls Department of Biological Sciences

Nicholls biology offers a wide variety of academic options that prepares students for the workforce or professional school. Students have the opportunity to explore the coastal waterways and swamps of Louisiana while learning how to use modern scientific equipment to explore the molecular mechanisms of cell biology. No matter what their career aspirations are, students will find a challenging but comfortable home within one of the department’s 11 concentration areas.