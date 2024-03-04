NSU Counseling Center to kick-off Suicide Prevention Week with “Empowering Student Voices” Event

Nicholls State University Counseling Center, alongside the Bryant O’Neil Foundation, are coming together to prevent suicide in our community.

The two organizations are proud to present their upcoming “Empowering Student’s Voice: Let’s Talk Mental Health” event, featuring guest speaker Caleb Campbell.

Caleb Campbell is a retired NFL player and a United States Army veteran, and also serves as a Mental Health Advocate.

This event is sponsored by The Bryant O’Neil Foundation and will kick of Nicholls State University’s Suicide Prevention Week, which will provide different activities each day to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention.

“We are so excited to be able to help put on this event,” said Casey Deroche with the Bryant O’Neil Foundation. “We have had lots of speakers and assemblies at high schools, but this is our first event at a college. We are excited to bring suicide prevention and awareness to a new age group in our community.”

Empowering Student’s Voices will take place on Monday, March 18, 2024, in Le Bijou Theatre from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend and be informed.

About the Bryant O’Neil Foundation: The Bryant O’Neil Foundation is comprised of family and friends to Bryant DeRoche. In February of 2020, we lost Bryant O’Neil DeRoche to suicide. Through our process of seeking help and healing, we sought to understand the loss of such a bright, beautiful soul. Along this path, we discovered that there is an important need for more prevention awareness and open, honest dialogue concerning suicide. This effort inspired us to create the Bryant O’Neil Foundation. Our sole mission is to allow light, love, and hope to illuminate the darkness of suicide.