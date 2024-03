NSU to host All-Majors Career Fair, featuring more than 60 employers

Join the Nicholls State University Career Services on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 at the Student Union Ballroom from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for an All-Majors Career Fair!

As stated on their website, the Office of Career Services provides services and assistance for Nicholls State students and alumni in order to support their career development and job search strategies. This upcoming career fair will feature over 60 potential employers for perspective employees to speak with.

The following employers are set to attend the upcoming career fair: