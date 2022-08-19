OnPath Federal Credit Union Academic Scholarships to Benefit Nicholls Students

OnPath Federal Credit Union has gifted the Nicholls State University Foundation $10,000 to award up to ten qualifying Nicholls students scholarships. Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship for the academic year split with $500 per semester.

Recipients may be of any classification but must be full-time students, maintain a 3.0 GPA, and be an active member of the OnPath Federal Credit Union or will become a member with no restrictions on which type of account they open. The university scholarship committee will select the recipients of these scholarships.

“OnPath has made a commitment to Lafourche Parish and Nicholls State University, and these scholarships are just one part of that commitment,” OnPath President and CEO Jared Freeman said. “Our partnership with Nicholls extends beyond their campus and into the lives of those students who are ready to take that next step towards their goals. We look forward to seeing the dreams of future Colonels come to fruition for a long time.”

OnPath Federal Credit Union strives to be financial advocates for its members and the communities they serve and to improve the quality of life through financial empowerment. The company is grateful to live the credit union philosophy of “people helping people.” By providing fairly priced loans, a place to conduct transactions at a reasonable cost, and a safe place to save and build assets, OnPath Federal Credit Union offers everyone in the community services that help keep them on track to successfully achieving their financial goals.

For more information on how to apply for scholarships at Nicholls State University, call 985-448-4048 or visit https://www.nicholls.edu/financial-aid/scholarships/.