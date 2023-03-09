Plaisance steps down as Nicholls Women’s Basketball Head Coach

After 15 seasons, DoBee Plaisance has stepped down from her position as head coach of the Nicholls State University women’s basketball team, Nicholls Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell announced Thursday. The resignation will be effective on April 30.

“We are so grateful for all that DoBee has done for the women’s basketball program and for her commitment to student-athletes for so many years,” Terrell said. “We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

Plaisance completed her 15th season at the helm of the Colonels, leaving as the program’s all-time leader in wins with a 174-265 overall record. Plaisance was also one of the most successful coaches in Southland history, totaling over 100 league victories with a 111-147 mark.

Under Plaisance, the Colonels broke numerous program records including single-season victories. The 15-win season in 2011-12 set a new team best and the last victory was the program’s first tournament win as Nicholls defeated No. 1 seed Central Arkansas by 20 points.

The team then won 19 games in 2012-13 and again in 2017-18. In the ’17-18 season, Nicholls claimed the Southland Conference Tournament title as a 4-seed for the program’s first-ever championship and first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The following season, Nicholls surpassed the wins mark again with a 20-12 record and made the WBI postseason tournament. It was the fifth time in Plaisance’s career that the Colonels finished with winning overall record. In that same season, the Red and Gray set a team record in league victories with a 14-4 campaign.

A two-time Louisiana Sports Writers Coach of the Year and one-time Southland co-Coach of the Year, Plaisance led the Colonels to 10 consecutive appearances to the Southland Conference Tournament – 11 including last year’s edition with all eight teams making the postseason. Nicholls won six games in Katy, Texas, highlighted by the three victories in the 2018 championship run.

Nicholls had a total of 14 All-Southland selections under Plaisance, highlighted by the program’s only first-team selections in team history. Cassidy Barrios earned first-team twice and was the program’s first and only Southland Conference Player of the Year.

Barrios and Jenny Nash were also named Southland Student-Athlete of the Year during their careers. The duo was part of 13 all-academic honorees for the Colonels under Plaisance.

Nicholls will begin a national search immediately for a new head coach.