Praxis CORE Education Program Requirement Removed by BESE

BESE, The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, removed the requirement that prospective teachers have to pass the Praxis CORE Exam prior to being admitted into a teacher education program. It also removes the student evaluation and counseling requirements for students entering education programs.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 546 into law on June 18, 2022. In addition to students no longer being required to fulfill the Praxis CORE exam to enter an education program, now those with a bachelor’s degree can become certified teachers if they are willing to take a content-area test and enroll in prep programs.

BESE is the administrative body for all Louisiana public elementary and secondary schools; it also performs certain administrative functions for the state’s nonpublic elementary and secondary schools.

BESE adopts regulations and enacts policies governing the operations of the schools under its jurisdiction and exercises budgetary oversight of their educational programs and services. The board is committed to making informed policy decisions that will result in improved academic achievement and educational opportunities for all students.

The Praxis® tests measure the knowledge and skills needed to prepare for the classroom. Whether entering a teacher preparation program or seeking certification, succeeding on these tests continues the journey towards becoming a qualified educator.

Nicholls’ College of Education and Behavioral Sciences is dedicated to preparing high quality teachers, educational leaders, school and psychological counselors, school psychologists and human service professionals who effectively meet the diverse needs of Louisiana and the global community. The college is committed to service in area school systems and community agencies.

Nicholls College of Education and Behavioral Sciences Dean Dr. Scot Rademaker said, “For students wanting to become teacher education majors, the removal of the Praxis Core requirement is one less hurdle. The hope is that students will be encouraged to start their journey towards the teaching profession and work towards becoming educators in our region.”

Programs of study in the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences are grounded in the conceptual framework “Responsible Leaders Engaging in Professional Practice.” With over 20 undergraduate and graduate programs available, there is a variety of career paths prospective students can choose from.

Candidates are prepared in the core knowledge, skills and dispositions that promote positive change in the community and profession, open to diversity and innovation, and act as culturally responsive inquirers. The college’s core components represent the university’s commitment to transforming the lives of students by working to ensure that all become successful lifelong learners.

For more information on the Nicholls College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, please visit https://www.nicholls.edu/education/. To read Louisiana House Bill 546, visit https://legiscan.com/LA/text/HB546/2022.