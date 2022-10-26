The Pride of Nicholls State University presents the High School Battle of the Bands at John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 3 p.m. featuring the Drumline Battle and Exhibition Performance by the Pride of Nicholls Marching Band.

The doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets for students or children are $10, and general admission is $15. The high schools competing include McDonogh 35, John Ehret, Port Arthur Memorial, St. James and Franklin. Bands will be judged on field show, drumline, drum major and fan favorite. A total of $3,000 in monetary prizes will be awarded.

The Pride of Nicholls Marching Band performs at all home football games, selected away games and in exhibition at selected marching festivals during the fall semester. The ensemble is open to all university students with previous marching band experience. Nicholls offers a competitive service award for students that meet the requirements. At the Exhibition, the Pride of Nicholls will be playing stand toons that are played at the football games.

The Nicholls Department of Music hosts a variety of ensembles that perform at athletic events and at concerts both on and off campus. It is not necessary to be a music major to join the bands. The department encourages students to learn more about its ensembles and consider auditioning. For more information about Nicholls’ Department of Music, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/music/bands/.