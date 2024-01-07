Purchase tickets now for the NSU Coaches Committee First Pitch Banquet

Tickets are now available for Nicholls State University’s Coaches Committee First Pitch Banquet! Show your support for Colonel Baseball on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Foundry in Downtown Thibodaux.

Come out and celebrate the start of another great season on the bayou! The Banquet will feature food and drink, a 2023 baseball season recap, a 2024 outlook, and a silent auction.

The Coaches Committee First Pitch Banquet is presented by Meyers Financial Group. Tickets can be purchased here. For more information, please visit the Nicholls State University Facebook page.