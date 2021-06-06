Rouses Markets Establishes Endowed Culinary Scholarships at Nicholls

The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University and Rouses Markets are proud to announce two endowed scholarships to support the future of culinary professionals.

Each of the scholarships is named after a legend within Rouses’ history and in the grocery industry: Leroy Theriot and Anthony Rouse, Sr.

“We’re happy to continue our commitment to Nicholls State University and the next generation of culinary and grocery professionals with the endowment of these two scholarships,” said Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets. “Leroy Theriot set the standard for every butcher who has followed him at Rouses. And Pa knew success doesn’t just happen; it is made to happen and requires sacrifice, dedication, and a commitment to quality and service. He was a true entrepreneur.”

The Leroy Theriot Meat & Charcuterie Culinary Arts Scholarship seeks to develop the next generation of meat science professionals. Theriot was a butcher at Ciro’s and the meat manager for the first Rouses Market.

Anthony J. Rouse, Sr. is a pioneer in the grocery industry, and the Anthony J. Rouse, Sr. Food Entrepreneurship Scholarship will support the next crop of food entrepreneurs. Rouse, Sr., is the founder of the Rouses Markets.

“It is always exciting when the bond between Nicholls and Rouses grows stronger,” said Jeremy Becker, executive director of the Nicholls Foundation. “By having two endowed scholarships that not only benefit Rouses employees but also honor two very important people in the history of Rouses, it is a great example of Rouses investing in their employees, their community and Nicholls.”

All part-time Rouses Markets employees or dependents of employees who are culinary majors can apply for the scholarships. Recipients will receive up to $1,500 per academic year and must be enrolled to receive the scholarship.

For the Theriot Scholarship, candidates with an interest in the butcher crafts will be given preference. For the Rouse Scholarship, candidates with an interest in food entrepreneurship will be given preference.

Chef John Kozar, director of the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, said these scholarships will help students cover the fees they incur throughout their education.

“Rouses Markets has been a Bayou Region icon for nearly a century. Many of our students and graduates work for the company, and we are thankful for their constant support,” Chef Kozar said.

For more information on the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, visit nicholls.edu/culinary. For more information on scholarships, contact the Office of Financial Aid at 448-4411.