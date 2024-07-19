Scholarships Available for Nicholls State University Students in Fall 2024

As the Fall 2024 semester approaches, Nicholls State University is offering a variety of scholarships to assist students in pursuing their academic and career goals.

These scholarships not only provide financial support but also recognize students’ achievements and contributions. Here are five scholarships available for Nicholls State University students:

Terrebonne Association of Educators Scholarship The Terrebonne Association of Educators offers a $500 scholarship to a deserving student enrolled in the College of Education and Behavioral Science at Nicholls State University. To be eligible, the student must be working towards a bachelor’s degree in the educational field, have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, and intend to teach in the Terrebonne Parish School District. Applicants must submit a well-thought-out essay addressing specific topics related to their passion for teaching. The deadline to apply is July 22, 2024.

The Hugh John Plaisance Excellence Award This $500 scholarship is awarded to a full-time student at Nicholls State University who is a member of a student media entity, such as The Nicholls Worth, La Pirogue, KNSU Radio, or KNSU-TV. Applicants need to submit an essay explaining why they joined student media, how it has impacted their college experience, and how they plan to utilize their student media experience in their career or post-Nicholls plans. The deadline to apply is August 1, 2024.

The Michael C and Christine P Bourgeois Endowed Upperclassman Legacy Alumni Scholarship This scholarship is awarded to High School graduates of Lafourche or Terrebonne Parish High Schools, full-time enrolled Junior, Senior, or Nicholls Alumni Graduate students. Applicants must be in good academic standing, submit an “active” Lafourche Parish Ward 6 Voter Registration Card with their application, and provide a 250-word essay detailing why they should receive the scholarship. The deadline to apply is also August 1, 2024.

The Royce J. Pierce, Sr, Anna Belle Pierce, and Ernest Pierce, III Memorial Scholarship in Nursing For students enrolled in the College of Nursing at Nicholls State University, this scholarship is designed for those from Lafourche Parish, preferably from Lockport or below, who are admitted to the clinical component of the BSN program and demonstrate financial need. The deadline to apply is August 1, 2024.

The Elodie Brown Chabert Scholarship This $1000 scholarship is awarded to a full-time student enrolled in the Nursing program at Nicholls and is intended for a student who is a parent with a child or children. Applicants need to maintain a GPA of at least 3.0. The deadline to apply is August 1, 2024.

These scholarships provide opportunities for students to excel in their chosen fields and make impactful contributions to their communities. Students are encouraged to take advantage of these scholarships and submit their applications before the respective deadlines to be considered for these valuable opportunities.

Students can also find other scholarships and resources here.