Second Round of Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund Launched

Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund has launched a second round to provide assistance for businesses still suffering the impacts of Hurricane Ida.
Business grants of $5,000 are available as gap funding to solve a specific issue faced by the business. With $75,000 in total funds available, only 15 businesses that meet all criteria will be considered based on needs.
Due to the scale of the issues facing the Bayou Region community, Nicholls will provide limited assistance based on keeping the most impacted businesses solvent until a more permanent solution is found.
“It’s been a little over a year since Hurricane Ida made landfall. Many businesses are still making up for the losses. Our goal is to help the community that we serve recover,” Jimmy Nguyen, assistant director of Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Nicholls said. “We’re going to continue finding ways to provide the necessary resources to those in need. This could not have been achieved without the efforts and donations provided by Chevron, Nicholls State University, and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center. I know how resilient our community is and we will definitely bounce back.”
Applicants must:
Applicants must submit:
Once approved, applicants must fill out a completed W-9 as grant awards are reported as income per IRS guidelines. Then, applicants must sign a public release form for Nicholls to track and aggregate data collected from participating companies to demonstrate business community needs and the resulting impact of philanthropic investment in the business.
Applications should be submitted to Nicholls College of Business at relief.fund@nicholls.edu. To watch the video directions for the application form and view FAQ, click here.