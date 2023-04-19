Sign up for the 6th Annual Colonel 5k

The Nicholls Track & Field/Cross Country program will hold its 6th Annual Colonel 5k, set for Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8 a.m. across a course spanning the Nicholls State University campus. The Colonel 5k course and event is designed for all levels of runners and walkers to reach a personal best. The course was designed by Nicholls Track & Field and Cross Country to take the community on a tour of campus and the recreation path where they run fast intervals.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnerships with Houma Family Dental as our Presenting Donor and to have the continued support of Scorpion Subsea as a Premier Donor. Without their support this race would not raise the funds that it does and we are hoping to continue to raise for our Track & Field and Cross Country program,” said Stefanie Slekis , Nicholls Track and Cross Country head coach. “This year we are thrilled to partner with SPA to offer free entry to all currently enrolled Nicholls Students. All student entries are eligible for awards. SPA has also added some color pop to our run! SPA will have several colored powder stations that will “pop” throughout the race. We hope this is a feature that our student and community member participants enjoy.”

Prize packages will be awarded to top male and female overall finishers and top male and female masters finishers in addition to medals featuring this year’s design. Male and female age group winners will be recognized with medals featuring this year’s race design as well.

Race Day Registration is available for $30, but race t-shirts are not guaranteed. Register online here. The event day itinerary is as follows:

6:30 a.m. – Race day registration opens ($30)

7:45 a.m. – Race day registration closes

8 a.m. – Colonel 5k

– Food and activities to follow the race 9:15 a.m. – Kids Run

9:30 a.m. – Colonel 5k Awards

The race start and finish is on Alumni/Madewood Drive, next to lot 12 (Alumni tailgating spot) near Guidry Stadium and follow this course:

Straight on Alumni/Madewood Drive

Right on Hwy 1

Right on Rienzi Circle

Right on Hwy 1

Right on Colonel/NSU Acadia Drive

Right on Leighton Drive

Left on Alumni/Madewood Drive

Left on Ardoyne Drive

Right on Recreation Path before Bowie Road

Follow Recreation Path around Manning fields

Right on NSU Afton Drive

Right on Alumni/Madewood Drive

Straight on Alumni/Madewood Drive to finish

All proceeds raised benefit Nicholls Track & Field and Cross Country. If you or your company are interested in joining as a Premier Donor or Donor, please contact stefanie.slekis@nicholls.edu.