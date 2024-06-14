Silva Resigns as Nicholls Baseball Head Coach

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University baseball head coach Mike Silva has stepped down after three seasons at the helm of the Colonels, Nicholls Vice President for Athletics Jonathan Terrell announced Thursday.

Silva leaves Nicholls after accepting the same position at Arkansas State University. An interim head coach has not been named and a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

“We want to thank Coach Silva for everything he has done for our University and community,” Terrell said. “He has put NIcholls baseball on the map and we wish him and his family the best.”

After leading Nicholls to its first winning season since 2017 in his first year, Silva put together a pair of historic campaigns for the Colonels. In 2023, he led the Red & Gray to their first Southland regular season title in school history and first tournament championship since 1998 to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

In 2024, the Colonels repeated as Southland Tournament champions to make consecutive trips to the NCAA Regionals for the first time in program history. Nicholls won 38 games, which tied for third most in its Division I era and secured back-to-back 30-plus in the regular season for the first time since 2014-15. The Colonels also posted a 16-8 mark in the conference, registering the highest winning percentage since 2014.