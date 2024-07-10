Slekis announces new signees

Nicholls State University Cross Country and Track & Field head coach Stefanie Slekis has announced the 2024 recruiting class that features 17 student-athletes.

Coach Slekis is excited about the incoming talent on both teams.

“On the men’s side we return a great group of upperclassmen, so you’ll see a smaller, but exciting newcomer group of five,” Slekis said. “We are excited to add another large women’s class for track & field and cross country with 7 women who will compete in both cross country and track & field and 5 who will compete in track & field.”

Coach Slekis also talked about expectations for the fall.

“I am very excited to see where we are at team training camp in August with 15 women on this year’s cross-country roster; we should be sending our best top 10 to the SLC championship meet and will be working hard for our best team finish yet,” Slekis said. “With the additions to our men’s cross country team, we have the best Top eight we have had in recent history and it will be exciting to see how this group can compete in the new 12 team Southland Conference and at the NCAA South Central Region championships.

Five men will be joining the team including two local products Griffin Angelloz from Thibodaux High and Connor Gil from E. D. White Catholic. The two will compete in field events with both being two-time All-District selections in the Javelin and long jump respectively.

The trio of Brady Sins (Houma, La.), Cesar Gonzalez (Galliano, La.), and Caleb Williams (St. Amant, La.) will compete on the track and the cross-country trails as decorated distance runners. Sins was a standout for Houma Christian School as he All-State three times, District MVP, Regional Champion as well as being named Valedictorian for stellar work in the classroom. Gonzalez was a District Champion and Regional Champion for the 800 for South Lafourche High School. Williams was a state qualifier for cross country.

Five women will be joining the unit on the track. Alaila Allen (Marshall, Texas) will be competing with the multis as she was a three-time All-Region selection. Iradi Blasco (Pamplona, Spain), and Charlie Ann Fuher (Berwick, La.) will be throwers as they both excelled in the javelin.

The women’s track class also incudes Mackenzie Glynn (Houma, La.) who was an All-District and All-Region selection and Iyauna Vicks (Thibodaux, La.) who was an All-District and state qualifying sprinter.

Lastly, the class features seven women who will compete for both the track team and the cross-country squad. Four of the newcomers are in-state talent and three are from Europe.

Kalynn Beacom (Youngsville, La.) excels in distance competitions and was an All-State honoree on a Acadiana Renaissance Charter team that won the state title in cross country. Daniela Bonvillian (Gray, La.) was a team captain for H.L. Bourgeois where she was a multiple time District, Regional, and State qualifier in cross country and track. Samantha Lemoine (Luling, La.) was a two-time District champion and a state qualifier for Hahnville. Payton Theriot (Houma, La.) was a two-time district champion and a four-time state qualifier for H.L. Bourgeois.

Lotte Aerts (Best, Netherlands) was a two-time silver medalist as part of the Dutch U18 squad, and a regional champion in the 800 and cross country. Anne De Jong (Dongen, Netherlands) will be joining the team from Cameron University. De Jong is a three-time regional cross-country champion as well as a medalist in the 1500m and 800m races. Ana Letran Cartes (Jerez de la Frontera, Spain) competed in multiple national championships with multiple top 10 finishes.