Slekis Announces Plans for 7th Annual Colonel 5K

The Nicholls Track and Field and Cross Country programs will hold their 7th Annual Colonel 5k on Saturday, April 27 at 8 a.m.

The course spans across campus and for the second year the race is in partnership with the Nicholls Student Programming Association who will have several color powder stations throughout the race.

Early registration for the race remains open until April 24 (a t-shirt is guaranteed to those who register by April 17) with a fee of $30. Race day registration will be available for $35 but t-shirts are not guaranteed. All proceeds raised will benefit the Nicholls Track and Field and Cross Country teams. If you or your company would like to donate then please contact Stefanie.Slekis@nicholls.edu.

Head Coach Stefanie Slekis shared her excitement about the upcoming community event.

“We’re really thrilled to be partnering with SPA for a second year in a row to offer the ‘color pop’ portion of the race and to continue growing our event with more student and community participation,” Slekis said. “Houma Family Dental and Scorpion Subsea have been tremendous supporters and we are really excited to have them back again this year as presenting and premier donors.”

Slekis anticipates alot of support from the community.

“With our earlier announcement of this year’s race date we are hoping to draw a bigger crowd of participants looking to set a new 5k personal best training specifically for our race since it is a fast flat course at an ideal time of the year (Community members looking to improve their training and times are encouraged to reach out to Coach Slekis, stefanie.slekis@nicholls.edu after registering for training tips/advice and possibly joining The Record Setters Club for a training plan, NCAA rules apply based on age). We also are planning to continue to grow the kids race and post race atmosphere as our numbers for the event continue to increase.”

“Our student-athletes look forward to hosting the Colonel 5k every year since it is our big opportunity to support local community members who support us with our team lining the course to cheer on participants,” Slekis said.

Prize packages will be awarded to top Male & Female overall finishers and top Male & Female masters finishers. Male and Female age group winners will be recognized with medals.

Location: Guidry Stadium Alumni/Madewood Drive | Thibodaux, LA US 70310

Event Schedule:

6:30 a.m. – Race day registration opens ($35) and closes 15 prior to the start of the race.

8 a.m. – Colonel 5k begins.

Food and Fun after the race

9:15 a.m. – Kids Run and Food and

9:30 a.m. – Colonel 5k awards

Sign up online here.