Stay Thrifty My Friends, Nicholls Colonel Closet Hosts Open House July 18

July 12, 2022
Elrey Liner Lirette
July 12, 2022

Make your way to Nicholls State University campus for an open house for “Colonel Closet” on July 18!



Stop by Colonel Closet on July 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Brady Residential Complex Clubhouse located on Cercle de L Universite Street in Thibodaux. Get some coffee and check out the closet to see everything it has to offer!

Colonel Closet was created to fill the needs for necessities of life for students following Hurricane Ida. The mission of Colonel Closet is to reduce the environmental impact of wasted goods by providing Nicholls students, faculty, and staff in need with access to donated necessities such as clothing, household items, small furniture, and school supplies, all at no cost! The project was created through the Department of Student Affairs after the campus felt the effects of not only natural disasters but the COVID pandemic. They always accept donations from not only students, staff, and faculty, but also community members. Please contact colonelcloset@nicholls.edu (985.493.2529) for information on how to provide a financial contribution. Surplus items will be donated to local non-profit organizations. Donated items can include (please make sure donated clothing items are freshly laundered o dry cleaned):

  • Bras
  • Dress shirts and blouses
  • Button-down shirts
  • Short and long sleeve shirts
  • Jeans
  • Khakis and chinos
  • Dress pants
  • Suits
  • Dresses and skirts
  • Shorts
  • Accessories like belts, ties, bags, purses, scarves
  • Shoes
  • Coats
  • NEW hats, socks, and underwear (must have tags or be in packaging)
  • Non Perishable food items within the expiration date
  • Bottled water
  • Working electronics with accessory attachments
  • Kitchen/cookware
  • Small appliances (microwave, mini-refrigerator, crockpot, coffee pot, etc.)
  • Bedding
  • Home decor
  • New/unopened personal hygiene products
  • Small furniture

They DO NOT accept:



  • Nonfunctional items
  • Items with missing parts
  • Torn or stained clothing/bedding/towels
  • Previously worn undergarments 
  • Large furniture items (call Andi Sonnier at 985.493.2529 to discuss large furniture options)

Summer hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 3:00 p.m. The closet will be closed on July 21.

 

“Don’t Ditch It…..Donate It to The Colonel Closet!”

 

 

 

 

Heidi Guidry

