Study.com Gives High Praise to Nicholls Online Sociology Degree

Study.com has named Nicholls State University’s online sociology degree program as one of the best in the country.

Nicholls program placed No. 18 on the national list and was one of two Louisiana universities represented on the list, along with McNeese State University.

“We have uniquely structured our degree to provide individuals with real-world knowledge of the social forces, facts and global issues that shape our daily lives,” said Tina Granger, sociology instructor and program coordinator. “Our students will study the historical push-pull forces that create inequality among American society. We engage students in lively classroom discussions and provide opportunities for social research in the community.”

Study.com used affordability, graduation rates and admission policies to develop their ranking. They combined that data with program-specific resources, honor societies, scholarships and faculty.

“Based in Thibodaux, LA, Nicholls State University is a standout among universities, offering online courses in an accelerated format, so students can earn the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in three short years,” the website wrote about Nicholls’ program. “Students explore the social processes that contribute to modern life while learning about social theory, research, and behaviors. Students can expect to complete an internship and can choose from concentrations in social work or applied sociology.”

Sociologists lead research into the interactions and behaviors of groups and organizations. Their studies often influence the decisions made by governments, school districts and more. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual wage for sociologists was $83,420 in 2019. BLS data also projects the demand for sociologists to increase by at least four percent through 2029.

The Nicholls Sociology program provides an education in sociological content, theory and methodology. As part of our curriculum, students log dozens of service hours in the community. We have been effective in promoting undergraduate research and placing students in graduate school and social work programs.

For more information on the Department of Social Sciences, visit nicholls.edu/social-sciences.

Photo by Misty Leigh McElroy