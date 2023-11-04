The Nicholls Wind Ensemble presents “Dances From Around the World” free concert

The Nicholls Wind Ensemble will be performing a concert on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 beginning at 7:30 p.m. titled “Dances from Around the World” in Danos Theater.

The concert will feature dance music influenced by cultures from across the globe, including the Caribbean, Argentina, Japan, Hungary, Africa, and many more places. The concert is free and open to the public. If you are a lover of unique, foreign music, this concert is not to be missed!