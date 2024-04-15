The Pride of Nicholls to host High School Battle of Bands Event

THIBODAUX, La. – The Pride of Nicholls is set to host its Battle of the Bands: High School Edition on Saturday, April 20 at Stopher Gymnasium from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. General admission to the event is $20 and Nicholls student tickets are $10.

High school bands set to be featured include:

St. James

Franklin

Broadmoor

McDonogh 35

Port Allen

John Ehret

The Pride of Nicholls Marching Band performs at all home football games, selected away games and in exhibition at selected marching festivals during the fall semester. The ensemble is open to all university students with previous marching band experience.