The Pride of Nicholls to host High School Battle of Bands Event

THIBODAUX, La. – The Pride of Nicholls is set to host its Battle of the Bands: High School Edition on Saturday, April 20 at Stopher Gymnasium from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. General admission to the event is $20 and Nicholls student tickets are $10.
High school bands set to be featured include:
- St. James
- Franklin
- Broadmoor
- McDonogh 35
- Port Allen
- John Ehret
The Pride of Nicholls Marching Band performs at all home football games, selected away games and in exhibition at selected marching festivals during the fall semester. The ensemble is open to all university students with previous marching band experience.
The Nicholls Department of Music hosts a variety of ensembles that perform at athletic events and at concerts on and off campus. It is not necessary to be a music major to join the bands. The department encourages students to learn more about its ensembles and consider auditioning. For more information about Nicholls’ Department of Music, visit www.nicholls.edu/music/bands.