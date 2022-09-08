Thibodaux Regional Health System and Nicholls State University Expand Partnership to Provide Student-Athletes with State-of-the-Art Sports Facilities

For more than 30 years, Thibodaux Regional Health System and Nicholls State University have worked together to provide the best possible support for student-athletes. Thibodaux Regional has invested in high quality sports medicine and athletic training services and has launched integrated sports and wellness services such as strength and conditioning, sports nutrition, and injury prevention. Nicholls has worked diligently to develop competitive athletic programs and has received national recognition for its efforts.

Officials with Thibodaux Regional and Nicholls are excited to announce the continued collaboration and expansion of its partnership to include the use of Thibodaux Regional’s new, state-of-the-art sports complex. Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex provides an opportunity for Nicholls Athletics to enhance its soccer, tennis, beach volleyball and track programs. The Sports Complex has been built to meet or exceed NCAA standards which enables Nicholls to participate and hold competitive games, matches, and meets as well as host championships. Recruitment and retention of athletes will also be aided with the new facilities.

“Thibodaux Regional appreciates the opportunity to further our relationship with Nicholls and its Athletics Department,” said Greg Stock, CEO, Thibodaux Regional Health System. “We are happy that we can provide student-athletes with a premier sports facility that can assist them in achieving excellence within their sport. This on-going relationship with Nicholls will also positively impact the community and region for many years to come.”

“This Thibodaux Regional-Nicholls partnership will impact the majority of the university’s 350 student-athletes, allowing them to compete at facilities unmatched by almost any collegiate sports program in the country,” Nicholls State University President Jay Clune said. “The tennis, beach volleyball, track and field, and soccer venues put Nicholls on the map for hosting regional and national competitions. For that, and so much more, we are grateful to CEO Greg Stock, the Thibodaux Regional Health System Board of Directors, as well as the staff at the hospital and Wellness Center.”

“To have a partner like Thibodaux Regional is a game changer for Colonel Athletics,” Nicholls State University Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell said. “The Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex puts us on a whole other level in terms of recruiting, competition and game day logistics. With over 30 years of partnership between us, we are excited for our community and our student-athletes to be able to bring NCAA D1 competitions to the best multipurpose facility in the state.”

As acknowledgment of this collaborative endeavor, Thibodaux Regional Health System will be recognized and known as The Premier Healthcare Partner of Nicholls Athletics and the Official Hospital and Sports Medicine Provider of Nicholls Athletics.