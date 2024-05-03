University Receives Largest-Ever Investment to Expand Nursing Program and Naming Rights to Thibodaux Regional Health System School of Nursing at Nicholls State University

THIBODAUX, La. – The Nicholls College of Nursing will be formally named the Thibodaux Regional Health System School of Nursing at Nicholls State University after a $10M contribution from Thibodaux Regional Health System. The naming right commenced with approval from the ULS Board of Supervisors and is set to continue for 10 years.

“Thibodaux Regional’s unprecedented gift will change the trajectory of the nursing program and transform this university,” said Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls President. “Nicholls is committed to providing well-qualified nurses and healthcare professionals to our region. This agreement will enable us to increase the number of nurses providing care here in Thibodaux and the region beyond. I want to express my personal gratitude to CEO Greg Stock and the Board of Thibodaux Regional Health System for this unprecedented commitment to Nicholls nursing and the university.”

With this most recent financial support from Thibodaux Regional, the university will be able to provide equipment needed to ensure state-of-the-art training for students, hire new faculty members to support program expansion, support the retention of current program faculty and assist in professional development of nursing faculty. This generous contribution will allow the Nicholls nursing program to increase the number of nursing candidates in its undergraduate program to meet the need for nurses in the region.

“Nicholls is a very important part of south Louisiana and produces excellent nurses. Thibodaux Regional is excited to support this educational opportunity at Nicholls and accelerate the number of nursing students during a time of shortage,” said Greg Stock, CEO of Thibodaux Regional Health System. “Dr. Westbrook is an outstanding leader of Nicholls and we have worked effectively with her for many years. Now, we are taking our relationship with Nicholls to higher levels by providing funding for more instructors and equipment and technology for training.”

“This generous donation from Thibodaux Regional will transform nursing education at Nicholls for years to come. It will also contribute to increasing the quality of health care delivery for our community and the region we serve by producing more highly qualified nurses,” said Nicholls Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Sue Westbrook.

Thibodaux Regional has been a valued partner of Nicholls and its nursing program for many years, providing clinical space for students to gain experience through all phases of their nursing education, as well as providing opportunities for employment after graduation. In 2014, Thibodaux Regional partnered with Nicholls to provide sports medicine and athletic training services to student-athletes. Most recently, the health system and university expanded their relationship by providing Nicholls’ beach volleyball, soccer, tennis and track and field programs access to Thibodaux Regional’s state-of-the-art sports complex, and is the premier healthcare partner and official hospital and sports medicine provider of Nicholls athletics.