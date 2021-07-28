United Houma Nation Receives $5,000 Donation for Daigleville School Fund

From the United Houma Nation:

The United Houma Nation (UHN) is pleased to announce today that it has received a $5,000 gift for its Daigleville school fundraising efforts. South Louisiana barbershop chain Just4Him Men’s Haircuts (www.just4himhaircuts.com) contributed the financial gift after its owners learned about the tribe’s recent court battle with the Terrebonne Parish School Board concerning the Daigleville school building.

Mr. Kevin Sevin, co-owner of Just4Him Men’s Haircuts, presented the $5,000 check to United Houma Nation Chief August “Cocoa” Creppel yesterday.

In attendance were UHN elders and former Daigleville High School students Lawrence Verdin, Marie Billiot and Charlie Duthu.

For more details about the Save Daigleville School campaign, the United Houma Nation, and Just4Him Men’s Haircuts, visit https://unitedhoumanation.org/2021/07/27/local-business-just4him-presents-check-to-former-daigleville-students-to-support-efforts-to-acquire-historic-site/.