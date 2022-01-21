NLLD Executive Director Recognizes All involved in Historic Funding for Morganza to the Gulf

It was a big week for Louisiana as the process for the construction for the construction of the Morganza to the Gulf Hurricane Protection project were moved forward in big ways. Two great days were particularly important for Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes along with other areas of Coastal Louisiana.

A signing ceremony was held Tuesday for the signing of the Project Partnership Agreement (PPA). According to a press release from North Lafourche Levee District (NLLD), the PPA is the final document that must be in place to begin federal construction on a previously authorized project that has received a new start appropriation. The PPA was signed by the Morganza to the Gulf Project’s Federal Sponsor, Col Murphy at the US Army Corps of Engineers District in New Orleans. The PPA is also signed by the project’s two non-federal cosponsors, the State of Louisiana through the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority signed by its Board’s Chairman, Chip Kline and the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District via its Board President Tony Alford.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the Morganza project will receive $378.5 million construction funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). This amount is in addition to NLLD’s initial $12 million they received through the new start designation.

The project work goes back to 1992 when the project first got started and this week’s accomplishments mark the beginning of many more needed to get through the project’s completion. “We have many pieces of the puzzle yet to put in place. When looking at everything that had to be done to get to these two days, the number of people we need to thank and credit is extraordinary. But I want to point out a few at the risk of

missing many,” Dwayne Bourgeois said in the NLLD’s press release.

“The citizens of Lafourche and Terrebonne who have voted to tax themselves for flood protection.

The Terrebonne, North and South Lafourche Levee Districts and their past and present Officers and Members of their Boards of Commissioners who never have loss focus on this project and have supported everything it takes to get this project moving.

Our local State Delegation over the years who supported providing state funding year after year to build out portions of this system even before the first federal dollar. We currently have an outstanding bunch of Representatives and Senators who fight for Morganza funding at every turn. Their support has been immeasurable. The funding they provided has been used to provide protection already in place with its benefits realized from having prevented flooding during numerous storms.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) under the past leadership, especially that of Garret Graves, Jerome Zeringue and current leadership of Chairman Chip Kline who were and remain stalwarts for the Morganza to the Gulf Project. Inside of the CPRA there are countless professionals who provided technical, legal, programmatic, and other means of support to the advancement of this project.

The Governors of Louisiana in the past and especially our current Governor John Bell Edwards who has made this project a highest priority for his administration.

Many of our past and all our present Federal Delegation in DC should be celebrating the accomplishments realized by the arrival of these two days. Congressmen Steve Scalise and Garret Graves, along with their excellent staffs, have spent countless hours helping us navigate through the process of getting this project a federal new start designation in DC. Having worked directly with them on this project’s advancement, I can confidently say that without their tireless efforts and leadership, we simply would not have a project today. Because of their relationships, we have long enjoyed the support of other Louisiana Representatives, especially Mike Johnson, Ralph Abraham, Cedric Richmond and now Troy Carter. Our past senators John Breaux, David Vitter and Mary Landrieu all were instrumental in keeping this project alive when it could have easily perished. And today, the support and leadership of Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy are obviously bearing fruit.

That brings us to our partners at the US Army Corps of Engineers. A federal project of this magnitude does not get moving without a bunch of challenges. I can confidently say that our relationship with the Corps at all levels has never been stronger. This includes the District in New Orleans under current command of Colonel Murphy. We have seen several Colonels move through New Orleans who have helped us keep this project moving. But, the work of Col Murphy and his predecessor Col Clancy has been pivotal in helping us get this project started. As Colonels come and go, we have been able to count on the civilian side of the Corps to keep our project advancing. The leadership of Mark Wingate and his project staff have been outstanding. The next level up at the Corps is the Division Headquarters in Vicksburg. Major General Rick Kaiser got this project moving again when it seemed hopelessly stalled. Major Generals Toy and Holland have been able to continue to support the new approach that was used to reconsider the cost and implementation of the project. Again, their civilian staff were instrumental in helping us keep this project moving forward. In Washington DC, the project goes through another level of scrutiny requiring the support of so many at Corps HQ. This broadens out to include the Assistant Secretary of the Army and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as part of the Administration. Lt Gen Semonite and Lt Gen Spellmon have both been able to garner support for our project working with ASA-CW RD James and the OMB to get the project cleared on all levels and funded. Again, within the Corps, there are simply too many people to name who were part of keeping this project moving.”

They said the long list of gratitude barely captures the breadth and scope of what it has taken to get the project from its beginning to today’s accomplishments. Although these are feats to celebrate, they said they have a very long way to go. “We will need the continued support of everyone on this list and many more in our future to see this project to completion. Still, every bit of this project brings benefits that are realized

immediately. It has truly been a milestone week,” the press release said.