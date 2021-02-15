No changes to Terrebonne garbage schedule on Monday or Tuesday

As of 6:00 p.m., Terrebonne Parish garbage collection is still set to run their normal routes on Monday and Tuesday despite the winter weather, according to Clay Naquin, Solid Waste Director.

A significant Winter Weather Event is expected to hit Terrebonne Parish late tonight, through Monday. Heavy freezing rain or sleet is expected across the warning area during the day Monday before ending in the afternoon hours. The expected precipitation amounts, especially of ice, are likely to produce significant impacts. After the precipitation ends, even colder air will arrive Monday night, producing wind chill values in the single digits and teens overnight Monday night and Tuesday morning.