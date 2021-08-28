No shelter at Houma Civic Center

With the mandatory evacuation of the entire parish effective at 6AM tomorrow, the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center will no longer be a shelter for our citizens. You will need to find a way out of Terrebonne parish.
Evacuees will leave from H. L Bourgeois High School beginning at 6:00 AM on Saturday for transport to the Parish’s Point-to-Point Shelter, the City of Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish is contracted with the City of Monroe for this purpose. Evacuees will be housed and fed and security will be provided by officers from Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. If a ride is needed to H. L. Bourgeois, please contact the EOC at 985-873-6357.