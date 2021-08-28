No shelter at Houma Civic Center

Evacuees will leave from H. L Bourgeois High School beginning at 6:00 AM on Saturday for transport to the Parish’s Point-to-Point Shelter, the City of Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish is contracted with the City of Monroe for this purpose. Evacuees will be housed and fed and security will be provided by officers from Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. If a ride is needed to H. L. Bourgeois, please contact the EOC at 985-873-6357.