Nolan Brunet, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Nolan Brunet, RN, has won the latest award. Brunet joined Terrebonne General Health System in 1998 and works in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) where he cares for and monitors patients who received anesthesia for their surgical procedures.

“I enjoy caring for patients in their time of need and assisting them by teaching, educating, and encouraging them throughout their hospital stay. I care for every patient as if they are my wife, child, mom, or dad. I also enjoy working in the community I grew up in and sharing a workspace with my brothers and numerous other relatives,” Brunet said.

