Nominate a local leader for Athena Award

Do you know a business leader who has excelled in his or her field and been extremely supportive to the growth of women’s careers?

Yes? Then nominate that person for the 2021 Athena Award, sponsored by Barker Buick GMC.

The Women’s Business Alliance will bestow the honor at an upcoming event to an individual who strives toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, excels in his or her chosen field, provides a valuable service to improve quality of life in the community and forges a path of leadership for women to follow.

Previous Athena Award honorees include Julie Pellegrin, Angie Pitre, Lori Davis, Kandy Theriot, Arlanda Williams, Kaye Bergeron, Heidi Hillery, Brenda Dardar-Robichaux, Karen Schilling, Brenda Babin, Natalie Bergeron and Sharon Bergeron.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the organization’s website at http://www.wbahouma.org/Programs/Athena/ATHENAAwardNomination.pdf. Send completed forms to info@wbahouma.com or 6133 La. 311, Houma, LA 70360. Nomination deadline is Tuesday, June 15, 2021.