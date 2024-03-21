Nominations are open for Leadership Lafourche’s 2024 “Forty Under Forty”

Leadership Lafourche is excited to present the Best of Lafourche Forty Under Forty awards program once again. Nominations will be accepted for this prestigious award and require two letters of support with each nomination. The nominee must be under the age of 40 years as of May 31, 2024, and must live or work in Lafourche Parish Leadership Lafourche invites you to nominate individuals for the Forty Under Forty award.

The purpose of this award is to recognize young “movers and shakers” in the community, our future leaders. The 40 honorees, who are under the age of 40, are judged on their outstanding career achievements and community service impact as well as their future aspirations for Lafourche. Leadership Lafourche will host an awards dinner and publication honoring the 2024 Forty Under Forty award recipients. The publication of Honorees is set to be published and an Awards Ceremony to take place in October 2024. All completed applications must be received no later than May 31, 2024.

For more information, please contact Lin Kiger, Leadership Lafourche Executive Director, and Lafourche Chamber of Commerce President and CEO at 985-693-6700 or lin@lafourchechamber.com -OR- Renee Brinkley, Best of Lafourche Forty Under Forty

Chairperson at andreareneebrinkley@aol.com. Visit leadershiplafourche.com to access the nomination form and qualifying information.