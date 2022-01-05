Non-Profit Organization Collecting Back to School Donations for Children in Need

Eastside Day, a local Non-profit organization is collecting donations of school uniforms, school supplies, backpacks, masks, and undergarments for children in need.

Donations can be delivered to the Houma Chamber of Commerce Office located at 6133 Hwy-311. Eastside is asking that all donations are made by 5 p.m. Thursday, January 6. Information for monetary donations via Pay Pal, Cash App can be found here https://eastsideday.com/donate/

Founded in 2017 by Barney Celestine and Ben Adams, Eastside Day was created to help give back to the community. “Eastside was the place that made me the man that I am now,” said Celestine. “Someone who understands and cares about the kids in the community’s first day of school feel to run through their body, and make them feel they can conquer any obstacles in life,” he added.