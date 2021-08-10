Nonprofit aims to train women to run for office in Louisiana

Louisiana Women Lead (Lead), a non-profit, non-partisan organization whose mission is to train business-minded women to run for office in Louisiana, is inviting center or right-of-center women interested in running for office to apply for its fall training.

Lead’s fall training will take place on Saturday, October 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Monroe. Deadline for applications is Friday, September 10, and accepted trainees will be announced on Monday, September 20. Daycare will be provided for those who may need it.

The Lead Training will equip women with everything needed to know to run for office:

● Campaign Process

● Networks

● Marketing and Media

● Public Speaking

● Fundraising

Space is limited, so interested would-be candidates are encouraged to apply today by visiting www.louisianawomenlead.org and clicking “APPLY NOW.”

“We need women to reach their next goal and to be the next generation of leaders that are desperately needed in Louisiana,” Renee Amar, Executive Director of Louisiana Women Lead said. “Our training will give these up and coming leaders the tools to run a successful campaign and be the change we need.”

“Center and center-right women interested in public office who aren’t sure where to start will learn how to get their campaigns going with our training,” Cheryl Tolbert, LEAD Board Chair added. “The fall training will provide skills, information, networks, and other avenues to harness their interest, ideas, and passion to be leaders in our state and nation.”

The cost for training is $500, scholarships and a payment plan are available.

https://www.louisianawomenlead.org/apply

About Louisiana Women Lead: Louisiana Women Lead was formed in 2020 to engage more center-right women in politics. Lead’s goal is to increase the number of women elected or appointed to leadership positions in Louisiana by breaking down barriers, create a statewide network for support, and provide tools to women so they have a leg up when running for or being appointed to office. For more information, visit http://www.louisianawomenlead.org .

Feature photo by Victoria Heath