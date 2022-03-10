North Terrebonne REC Merger Early Voting Starts This Saturday, March 12

Lt. Gov. Nungesser Grants Reprive to One Lucky Crustacean During 6th Annual Pardoning of the Crawfish
March 10, 2022
Street Light Update for Lafourche Parish
March 10, 2022

A hot topic for a while has been the proposition to merge four Rec Districts in North Terrebonne into one which was made after the task force studied all 11 Rec Districts and looked at numerous possible merger combinations. The proposition being voted on is a replacement millage, not a new tax.

Despite opposition, the voting is going forward starting this Saturday, March 12. Early voting is March 12, and March 14-19 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding Sundays. Voting day is March 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.



The early voting location is at 8026 Main Street, Suite 101 in Houma. To find out if you are eligible to vote for this election, please contact (985) 873-6533.

Click here to learn more in-depth information about the merger.



Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

© Entergy

March 10, 2022

Entergy Provides Update on Lafourche Parish Street Light Restoration

Read more