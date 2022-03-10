North Terrebonne REC Merger Early Voting Starts This Saturday, March 12

A hot topic for a while has been the proposition to merge four Rec Districts in North Terrebonne into one which was made after the task force studied all 11 Rec Districts and looked at numerous possible merger combinations. The proposition being voted on is a replacement millage, not a new tax.

Despite opposition, the voting is going forward starting this Saturday, March 12. Early voting is March 12, and March 14-19 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding Sundays. Voting day is March 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The early voting location is at 8026 Main Street, Suite 101 in Houma. To find out if you are eligible to vote for this election, please contact (985) 873-6533.

Click here to learn more in-depth information about the merger.