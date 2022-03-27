North Terrebonne Rec Merger Fails

With all precincts reporting, the North Terrebonne Recreation District Tax fails after two of the four districts voted the measure down. All four districts needed to vote yes for the merger to pass.

The rundown of votes was:

Rec district 1:

No – 71% or 711 votes

Yes – 29% or 290 votes

(8% turnout)

Rec district 2/3:

Yes – 54% or 1014 votes

No – 46% or 858 votes

(11.6% turnout)

Rec district 8:

No – 80% or 211 votes

Yes – 20% or 50 votes

(14.6% turnout)

Rec district 9:

Yes – 59% or 392 votes

No – 41% or 277 votes

(16.1% turnout)