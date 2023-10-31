November Food Bank Distribution Dates and Locations

Dularge Bridge partially closed October 31
October 31, 2023

TCU Food Bank. © Heidi Guidry

The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank will be handing out food at the following locations on the following dates:

 

TCU Food Bank Main Office
922 Sunset Ave.
Houma, La. 70360
Wednesday 12:30 PM & Saturday 8:30AM


Bayou Blue Assembly of God
1403 Prospect Blvd
Houma, La. 70360
Nov 9, 2023 9AM
2nd Thursday Each Month

Klondyke Park
Hosted by God’s House of Praise
258 Klondyke Rd
Bourg, La. 70343
November 16, 2023 2PM
3rd Thursday each month

Dulac Community Center
125 Coast Guard Rd
Dulac, La. 70353
November 7, 2023 & November 21, 2023 8:30AM
1st & 3rd Tuesday each month


Gheens Community Center
1783 Hwy 654
Gheens, La. 70355
None this month

Christian Assembly
1971 West Park Ave.
Schriever, La. 70359
November 11, 2023 8:30AM
2nd Saturday each month

Life Church
2324 Coteau Rd
Houma, La. 70364
November 25, 2023 8:30AM
4th Saturday each month


Fletcher Technical Community College
1425 Tiger Drive
Thibodaux, La. 70301
November 2, 2023 Noon
1st Thursday each month

Living Word Church
916 Hwy 311
Schriever, La. 70395
November 14, 2023 2PM
2nd Tuesday each month

