November Food Bank Distribution Dates and Locations

The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank will be handing out food at the following locations on the following dates:

TCU Food Bank Main Office

922 Sunset Ave.

Houma, La. 70360

Wednesday 12:30 PM & Saturday 8:30AM

Bayou Blue Assembly of God

1403 Prospect Blvd

Houma, La. 70360

Nov 9, 2023 9AM

2nd Thursday Each Month

Klondyke Park

Hosted by God’s House of Praise

258 Klondyke Rd

Bourg, La. 70343

November 16, 2023 2PM

3rd Thursday each month

Dulac Community Center

125 Coast Guard Rd

Dulac, La. 70353

November 7, 2023 & November 21, 2023 8:30AM

1st & 3rd Tuesday each month

Gheens Community Center

1783 Hwy 654

Gheens, La. 70355

None this month

Christian Assembly

1971 West Park Ave.

Schriever, La. 70359

November 11, 2023 8:30AM

2nd Saturday each month

Life Church

2324 Coteau Rd

Houma, La. 70364

November 25, 2023 8:30AM

4th Saturday each month

Fletcher Technical Community College

1425 Tiger Drive

Thibodaux, La. 70301

November 2, 2023 Noon

1st Thursday each month

Living Word Church

916 Hwy 311

Schriever, La. 70395

November 14, 2023 2PM

2nd Tuesday each month