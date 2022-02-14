NSU Celebrates the Grand Opening of The Brew

February 14, 2022
February 14, 2022

The spring semester at Nicholls State University is in full swing, and the latest addition to campus will put a spring in your step. On Friday, NSU celebrated the grand opening of The Brew, a new coffee shop located in Ellender Memorial Library, providing students with the option of enjoying a hot cup of coffee while studying or reading.

In celebration of the grand-opening, the coffee shop served free drip coffee and lemonade samples, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. This is the second coffee shop located on the Nicholls campus, joining Colonel Cafe located in the student union. Stop by The Brew Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and  Fridays from 8 a.m., to 2 p.m. Students can enjoy happy hour with $1 off any beverage discount on Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 



