NSU Held Traffic Safety Event to Educate Students

Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to thank N.S.U. Police Chief Alex Barnes for hosting an event this week, where law enforcement partners from across the region were able to interact with and educate students on campus about traffic safety.

Nicholls State University Police Chief Alex Barnes hosted a week-long event where law enforcement partners from access the region were given the opportunity to interact with students to educate them about traffic safety. They felt it was important especially with the rising and recent fatalities with drunk driving the area has seen.

Law Enforcement agencies included the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Port Fourchon Harbor Police, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Nicholls Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police Troop C, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Berwick Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan City Police Department.

See some photos from the event below: