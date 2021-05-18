NTSB issues preliminary report on Seacor Power lift boat accident

Information in the report is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues.

According to the report:

About 1330 on the accident day, the Seacor Power departed Port Fourchon bound for “Main Pass Block 138,” an oil and gas lease area in the Gulf of Mexico east of the Mississippi Delta. The voyage was expected to take 18 hours at a vessel speed of about 4 knots. Prior to getting under way, equipment to be used by the offshore workers was loaded onto the Seacor Power’s main deck. A weather report emailed to the vessel at 0702 that morning predicted afternoon winds at 9–12 knots from the southeast, with 3-foot seas.