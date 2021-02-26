Number of patients on ventilators drops below 100 statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 428,592. That’s 898 more cases since yesterday. 368,902 cases are confirmed; 59,690 are probable.

The state is reporting 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,587 deaths. 8,906 are confirmed; 681 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/22/21 is 408,463, which is 11,629 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,102 cases. There are 6,983 confirmed and 2,119 probable. That’s 17 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 197 deaths; 183 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 4.40%, down 25.42% from the week prior, which was 5.90%. Incidence is 135.56.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,498 cases. There are 7,580 confirmed and 1,918 probable. That’s 25 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 202 deaths; 186 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 6.60%, up 8.20% from the week prior, which was 6.10%. Incidence is 129.71.

Statewide, there are 651 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 95 are on ventilators. That’s 28 less patients since yesterday, and 5 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,931,059, which is 25,995 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,484,988 molecular tests and 446,071 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 110,297 tests in Lafourche (96,017 molecular and 14,280 antigen) and 108,310 tests in Terrebonne (98,326 molecular and 9,984 antigen). That’s 331 more tests in Lafourche and 407 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.