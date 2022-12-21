NWS: Brutal cold temperatures to start on Thursday evening

From the National Weather Service in New Orleans:

Here is the update concerning the cold weather we have been discussing for the past several days.

Overview:

COLD — low temperatures Friday night in mid-teens north to mid-20s south.

Note the duration of temperatures continuously below 32 degrees is extensive.

Windy — north winds up to 20 mph will cause wind-chills (apparent or “feels-like” temperature) of low single digits north to low teens south. Note that wind gusts can reach 50mph along portions of Lake Pontchartrain.

Timing – System moves into the area late tomorrow and cold air is entrenched across the area by tomorrow night. Temperatures moderate to low 40s during the day Sunday, with “normal” cold night Sunday night.

Hazards: Exposure to extreme low temperatures can cause cold-related illnesses, Hypothermia and Frostbite. Winds will increase feeling of cold. Anything out of doors will be affected, so make plans to protect People, Pets/animals, Pipes, Plants

Confidence:

Very confident of the timing of the system.

Very confident of the brutal cold temperatures.