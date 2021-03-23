NWS issues Flood Advisory for Terrebonne, Lafourche

March 23, 2021
All major Terrebonne Parish pumps are operational as area comes under Flash Flood Warning
March 23, 2021

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flood Advisory 3:27 PM CDT for northwestern Lafourche Parish and northern Terrebonne Parish until 6:30 PM CDT.

At 3:27 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.



Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PLEASE use extreme caution if you must drive in these conditions.


