NWS issues Flood Advisory for Terrebonne, Lafourche

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flood Advisory 3:27 PM CDT for northwestern Lafourche Parish and northern Terrebonne Parish until 6:30 PM CDT.

At 3:27 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PLEASE use extreme caution if you must drive in these conditions.