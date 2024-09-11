NWS issues Flood, Tornado Watches for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes

Flood and Tornado Watches have been issued for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes as a result of Hurricane Francine.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch 667 in effect until 11:00 PM CDT this evening for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Tornado warnings are issued when conditions are favorable for tornadoes, meaning the atmospheric ingredients are present, but there is no imminent danger.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flood Watch until 7:00 AM CDT tomorrow (September 12, 2024) for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Residents are advised that flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.