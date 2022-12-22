NWS: Will There Be Icy Roads?

From the National Weather Service:

We have been getting a lot of questions regarding icy roads.

The short answer is NONE EXPECTED in SE LA and S MS. Want the longer answer? Continue reading on.

Normally, icy roads happen when rain or snow falls on road that’s above freezing, then when the temperatures drop the wet road freezes with a layer of ice on top. This is sometimes called a ‘flash freeze’ when the temperatures crashes quickly.

For our upcoming cold weather, we have a few things working in our favor! One is we are not expecting any rain or snow. Hard to freeze things without that water. Second is the wind is going to be very gusty! It is kind of like a really cold blow dryer removing any water.