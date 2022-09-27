OCA to Host Monthly Commodity Distribution in North Lafourche

The Office of Community Action will host its monthly commodity distribution for residents of North Lafourche on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Warren J. Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux, from 9 a.m. until all supplies are given out. The OCA hosts the event on the last Thursday of each month in an effort to provide assistance to families in need. Distribution boxes include non-perishable food items including cereal, rice, canned vegetables, canned fruit, and much more.

Patrons must meet following requirements to receive assistance:

Applicants must be a resident of Lafourche Parish

Combine gross income of all person in applicant’s household is within the guidelines listed below

Applicant’s household is composed of food stamp

Applicant receives supplemental security income

Applicant’s household receives aid to families with dependent children

Proof of identification must be provided upon arrival.

Registration for the commodity distribution can be completed on site. Pre-registration can be completed by calling 985-537-7603.