Ochsner: 1,063 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the system, including an infant

Ochsner Health shared its latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.
The health care provider said it now has 1,063 hospitalized COVID-19 patients hospitalized across its system, and on July 1, it had 62. Ochsner said 946 of these patients are unvaccinated (88.99%).
Of the current 14 pediatric patients hospitalized, one is under the age of 1, Ochsner said.
As of Aug. 10, there are 112 hospitalized COVID patients at Ochsner’s Bayou Region facilities.
More data from Ochsner Health:
Latest COVID-19 Numbers from Ochsner Health
|8/10/2021
|8/9/2021
|8/8/2021
|8/7/2021
|8/6/2021
|8/3/2021
|Baton Rouge
|81
|82
|79
|81
|83
|77
|Bayou
|112
|117
|105
|112
|101
|83
|Greater New Orleans
|385
|395
|366
|372
|359
|299
|Lafayette
|146
|146
|144
|140
|131
|131
|North Louisiana
|106
|104
|100
|90
|79
|52
|Northshore/Hancock Miss.
|233
|230
|214
|208
|194
|179
|TOTAL
|1063
|1074
|1008
|1003
|947
|821
Avg. Age of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients (August 2021)
COVID-19 Test Volumes and Percent Positivity
Please keep in mind that the Bayou numbers include Terrebonne General.
Below are the three Ochsner hospitals separated out.
Chabert
COVID Positive Total: 21
Percent unvaccinated: 81 % (only 4 were vaccinated)
St. Mary
COVID Positive Total: 19
Percent unvaccinated: 95 % (only 1 was vaccinated)
St. Anne
COVID Positive Total: 13
Percent unvaccinated: 85 % (only 2 were vaccinated)