Ochsner: 1,063 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the system, including an infant

Hospitalization, ventilator use continues to rise
August 11, 2021
August 11, 2021

Ochsner Health shared its latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday. 

 

The health care provider said it now has 1,063 hospitalized COVID-19 patients hospitalized across its system, and on July 1, it had 62. Ochsner said 946 of these patients are unvaccinated (88.99%). 



 

Of the current 14 pediatric patients hospitalized, one is under the age of 1, Ochsner said. 

 

As of Aug. 10, there are 112 hospitalized COVID patients at Ochsner’s Bayou Region facilities. 

 

More data from Ochsner Health:



 

Latest COVID-19 Numbers from Ochsner Health

  • We now have 1,063 hospitalized COVID-19 patients hospitalized across our system
    • On August 1, we had 787
    • On July 1, we had 62
  • 946 of these patients are unvaccinated (88.99%)
  • We currently have 14 pediatric patients hospitalized; one patient is under the age of 1.

 

  8/10/2021 8/9/2021 8/8/2021 8/7/2021 8/6/2021 8/3/2021
Baton Rouge 81 82 79 81 83 77
Bayou 112 117 105 112 101 83
Greater New Orleans 385 395 366 372 359 299
Lafayette 146 146 144 140 131 131
North Louisiana 106 104 100 90 79 52
Northshore/Hancock Miss. 233 230 214 208 194 179
TOTAL 1063 1074 1008 1003 947 821

 

 

Avg. Age of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients (August 2021)

  •         Adult: 55.4 years (Compared to 54.3 years in July 2021; in January 2021, the average was 65.2 years, so we’ve seen a drop of almost 10 years)
  •         Pediatric: 5.5 years (Compared to 12 years in July 2021; in January 2021, the average was 1.5, so the age range for peds cases has been up and down)

 

COVID-19 Test Volumes and Percent Positivity



  • For the week beginning August 8, Ochsner has administered 15,884 COVID-19 tests
    • 19.6% of those were positive
  • 3,096 of these tests were for patients ages 0-19
    • This patient population has a 23.4% positivity rate

 

 

Please keep in mind that the Bayou numbers include Terrebonne General.

Below are the three Ochsner hospitals separated out.

 

Chabert



COVID Positive Total: 21

Percent unvaccinated: 81 % (only 4 were vaccinated)

 

St. Mary



COVID Positive Total: 19

Percent  unvaccinated: 95 % (only 1 was vaccinated)

 

St. Anne



COVID Positive Total: 13

Percent unvaccinated: 85 % (only 2 were vaccinated)

 



