Ochsner: 1,063 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the system, including an infant

Ochsner Health shared its latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.

The health care provider said it now has 1,063 hospitalized COVID-19 patients hospitalized across its system, and on July 1, it had 62. Ochsner said 946 of these patients are unvaccinated (88.99%).

Of the current 14 pediatric patients hospitalized, one is under the age of 1, Ochsner said.

As of Aug. 10, there are 112 hospitalized COVID patients at Ochsner’s Bayou Region facilities.

More data from Ochsner Health:

8/10/2021 8/9/2021 8/8/2021 8/7/2021 8/6/2021 8/3/2021 Baton Rouge 81 82 79 81 83 77 Bayou 112 117 105 112 101 83 Greater New Orleans 385 395 366 372 359 299 Lafayette 146 146 144 140 131 131 North Louisiana 106 104 100 90 79 52 Northshore/Hancock Miss. 233 230 214 208 194 179 TOTAL 1063 1074 1008 1003 947 821

Avg. Age of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients (August 2021)

Adult: 55.4 years (Compared to 54.3 years in July 2021; in January 2021, the average was 65.2 years, so we’ve seen a drop of almost 10 years)

Pediatric: 5.5 years (Compared to 12 years in July 2021; in January 2021, the average was 1.5, so the age range for peds cases has been up and down)

COVID-19 Test Volumes and Percent Positivity

For the week beginning August 8, Ochsner has administered 15,884 COVID-19 tests 19.6% of those were positive

3,096 of these tests were for patients ages 0-19 This patient population has a 23.4% positivity rate



Please keep in mind that the Bayou numbers include Terrebonne General.

Below are the three Ochsner hospitals separated out.

Chabert

COVID Positive Total: 21

Percent unvaccinated: 81 % (only 4 were vaccinated)

St. Mary

COVID Positive Total: 19

Percent unvaccinated: 95 % (only 1 was vaccinated)

St. Anne

COVID Positive Total: 13

Percent unvaccinated: 85 % (only 2 were vaccinated)