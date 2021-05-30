Ochsner announces community COVID-19 vaccine locations for this week

May 30, 2021
Below is a list of Ochsner Community COVID-19 vaccine locations for the week of 5/30.

Appointments preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supply allows. To schedule, call 844-888-2772 or visit myochsner.org.



 

BAYOU REGION

 

Tuesday, June 1
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gregg’s Neighborhood Market 

148 Central Ave

Reserve, LA
Wednesday, June 2
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

 St. James Reception Hall

2455 LA-18

Vacherie, LA

Ochsner St Anne 

4608 Highway 1 

Raceland, LA

Leonard Chabert Medical Center 

1978 Industrial Blvd.

Houma, LA 70363
Thursday, June 3
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

 Gregg’s Neighborhood Market 

148 Central Ave

Reserve, LA

Leonard Chabert Medical Center 

1978 Industrial Blvd.

Houma, LA 70363

 

For Spanish, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin and Arabic translation, please call 833-896-6586.



