Ochsner announces community COVID-19 vaccine locations for this week

Below is a list of Ochsner Community COVID-19 vaccine locations for the week of 5/30.

Appointments preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supply allows. To schedule, call 844-888-2772 or visit myochsner.org.

BAYOU REGION

Tuesday, June 1 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gregg’s Neighborhood Market 148 Central Ave Reserve, LA Wednesday, June 2 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. St. James Reception Hall 2455 LA-18 Vacherie, LA Ochsner St Anne 4608 Highway 1 Raceland, LA Leonard Chabert Medical Center 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma, LA 70363 Thursday, June 3 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Gregg’s Neighborhood Market 148 Central Ave Reserve, LA Leonard Chabert Medical Center 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma, LA 70363

For Spanish, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin and Arabic translation, please call 833-896-6586.