Ochsner announces community COVID-19 vaccine locations for this week

Below is a list of Ochsner Community COVID-19 vaccine locations for the week of 5/30.
Appointments preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supply allows. To schedule, call 844-888-2772 or visit myochsner.org.
BAYOU REGION
|Tuesday, June 1
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Gregg’s Neighborhood Market
148 Central Ave
Reserve, LA
|Wednesday, June 2
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|St. James Reception Hall
2455 LA-18
Vacherie, LA
Ochsner St Anne
4608 Highway 1
Raceland, LA
Leonard Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma, LA 70363
|Thursday, June 3
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Gregg’s Neighborhood Market
148 Central Ave
Reserve, LA
Leonard Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma, LA 70363
For Spanish, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin and Arabic translation, please call 833-896-6586.