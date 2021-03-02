Ochsner Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in Bayou Region

Ochsner Health has announced community COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in the Bayou Region the week of March 2.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available now on MyOchsner or by calling 844-888-2772. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Patients must meet current state guidelines to receive the vaccine. Appointments are required.
Who can get a vaccine?
A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.
To date, Ochsner has administered more than 193,788 vaccine doses, more than any other healthcare provider in Louisiana. To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.
|Ochsner St. Anne
|Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
|Ochsner St. Mary
|Drive-thru located directly behind Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
|Drive-thru located directly in front of the Primary Care Building
|Walk-In clinic located in the Medical Office Building, suite 500
|4608 Hwy 1
Raceland, LA 70394
Ochsner Mathews
|1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma, LA 70363
|1151 Marguerite St.
Morgan City, LA 70380
|Wednesday, March 3 – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 4 – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, March 5 – 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 3 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 4 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 5 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 3 – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 4 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, March 5 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eligible community members can make an appointment in the following ways:
When can I call or check MyOchsner to book my appointment?
When will my second dose be scheduled?
What should I bring?
Photo ID and insurance cards are not required but will speed up the registration process if you bring them along. If you are a teacher or healthcare worker, please bring your employee ID.
How long do these appointments take?
Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?
To learn more, please visit https://www.ochsner.org/vaccineinfo.