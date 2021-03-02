Ochsner Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in Bayou Region

Ochsner Health has announced community COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in the Bayou Region the week of March 2.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available now on MyOchsner or by calling 844-888-2772. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Patients must meet current state guidelines to receive the vaccine. Appointments are required.

Who can get a vaccine?

Anyone included under the current state vaccine guidelines, including but not limited to those who are:

65 and older

Healthcare workers

K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare personnel

Law enforcement and first responders

Pregnant persons

55 and older with at least one underlying medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.

To date, Ochsner has administered more than 193,788 vaccine doses, more than any other healthcare provider in Louisiana. To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.

Ochsner St. Anne Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center Ochsner St. Mary Drive-thru located directly behind Ochsner St. Anne Hospital Drive-thru located directly in front of the Primary Care Building Walk-In clinic located in the Medical Office Building, suite 500 4608 Hwy 1 Raceland, LA 70394 Ochsner Mathews (this is the location identifier in MyOchsner or when making your appointment by phone) 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma, LA 70363 1151 Marguerite St. Morgan City, LA 70380 Wednesday, March 3 – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4 – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 5 – 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 5 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 5 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eligible community members can make an appointment in the following ways:

Existing MyOchsner users can log on to schedule.

If you would like to setup a MyOchsner account, please visit myochsner.org .



Call 844-888-2772.

Ochsner’s call centers are open until 5 p.m.

You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event or any of our vaccination sites.

When can I call or check MyOchsner to book my appointment?

Appointments are now available.

We encourage you to sign up quickly as availability is limited.

When will my second dose be scheduled?

Community members will automatically be signed up to receive their second vaccine dose.

Second doses will be administered at the same appointment time as each patient’s first dose.

What should I bring?

Photo ID and insurance cards are not required but will speed up the registration process if you bring them along. If you are a teacher or healthcare worker, please bring your employee ID.

How long do these appointments take?

Usually, patients are finished in about 25 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.

To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.

Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?

Ochsner continues to vaccinate community members across the state in our facilities and at community locations.



We encourage community members to continue checking availability as new appointments across our system become available each week.

To learn more, please visit https://www.ochsner.org/vaccineinfo.