Ochsner Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in the Bayou Region this Week

Raceland/Houma/Morgan City – Ochsner Health has announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at the following mass vaccination locations:
1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363
Drive-Thru in the parking lot in front of Primary care clinic
Tuesday, May 4 1PM – 4:00PM (Pfizer)
Thursday, May 6 1PM – 4:00PM (Pfizer)
Friday, May 7 8:30AM – 11:30AM (Pfizer)
4608 Hwy 1
Raceland, LA 70394
Drive-Thru in the parking lot behind the hospital
Wednesday, May 5 10AM – 11:30AM (Johnson & Johnson)
12:45PM – 2:45PM (Pfizer)
Friday, May 7 8:30AM – 11AM (Pfizer)
1151 Marguerite St.
Morgan City, LA 70380
Walk-in clinic located in the Medical Office Building, Suite 500
Thursday, May 6 9AM – 12PM (Pfizer)
To schedule your appointment, please call 844-888-2772 or visit My.Ochsner.org.
When scheduling through My.Ochsner.org, choose “Visits” then “Schedule an Appointment” and select the “COVID-19 Vaccine” tile. You will be asked to choose a vaccine type and if you do not find an appointment date and time with your choice of vaccine type, please try again by selecting a different vaccine type.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available now online through the MyOchsner online patient portal or by calling 844-888-2772. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments are required. You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event or any of our vaccination sites. To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.
When can I call or check MyOchsner to book my appointment?
If applicable, when will my second dose be scheduled?
What should I bring?
Photo ID and insurance cards are not required but will speed up the registration process if you bring them along. If you are a teacher or healthcare worker, please bring your employee ID.
How long do these appointments take?
Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?